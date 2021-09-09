LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00130907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00190475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.20 or 0.07316786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.53 or 0.99885528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00831605 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

