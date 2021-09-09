Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

