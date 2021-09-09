Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.00

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 1082598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

