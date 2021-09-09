Lambda Hits Market Capitalization of $24.69 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00168935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,999,014 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

