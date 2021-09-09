Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Tops $24.62 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $24.62 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00171442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,999,014 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

