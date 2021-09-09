Lanceria Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $727,904.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00188177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.85 or 1.00612881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.45 or 0.07343347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00825112 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,504,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

