Landbox Market Cap Achieves $404,953.79 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $404,953.79 and approximately $215,918.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00132182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00187362 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.82 or 0.07412389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.00 or 0.99836214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.00 or 0.00770217 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars.

