Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.