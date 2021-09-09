Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 971,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,374,000 after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 140,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.