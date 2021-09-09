Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

LB stock opened at C$41.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.86. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

