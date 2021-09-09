Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Shares Down 0.2%

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.86. 6,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 105,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several research firms recently commented on LVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $298,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

