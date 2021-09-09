LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $736,273.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $736,273.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

