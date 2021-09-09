LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Down 0.4%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70. 18,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 12,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,466 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF makes up 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

