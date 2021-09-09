LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.26

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.65.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

