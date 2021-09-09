Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Trading Down 0.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.55. 15,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 52,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.43.

