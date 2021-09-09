Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGRVF. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

