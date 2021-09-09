Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. Legrand has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

