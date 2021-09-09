Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) versus Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Critical Contrast

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lemonade and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65% Atlas Financial -68.41% N/A -6.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 49.73 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -21.01 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.64 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade.

Summary

Lemonade beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

