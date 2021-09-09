LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 3,686 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 1,280,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,447,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

