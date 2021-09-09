Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $690,202.84 and $3,043.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.14 or 0.07452319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.22 or 0.01428826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00390081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00126697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00568691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.82 or 0.00561906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00339322 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.