Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.82 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

