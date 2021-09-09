LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.69% of LHC Group worth $107,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.20. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,280. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.43.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

