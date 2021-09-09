Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LICY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 471,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,680. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

