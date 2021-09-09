Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) & Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Critical Contrast

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

This table compares Li-Cycle and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services $105.43 million 0.73 $2.86 million N/A N/A

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Li-Cycle and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 2 0 2.67 Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services 3.41% -4.86% -2.08%

Summary

Li-Cycle beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. The Services segment includes on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers, technical services and nuclear services. The Medical segment includes R&D costs for the new medical isotope production technology from its majority-owned Polish subsidiary, PF Medical. The company was founded by Louis F. Centofanti in December 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.