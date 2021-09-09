LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 854,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,924,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,942,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,309,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

