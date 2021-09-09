LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Up 6.1%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.47. 27,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,207,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

