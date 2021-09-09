Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $315,777.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $315,777.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00005089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00389642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

