Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading 7.7% Higher

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.63. 44,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,465,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth $124,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.