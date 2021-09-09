Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Up 6.4%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.04 and last traded at $123.79. 165,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 830,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion and a PE ratio of -151.76.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.