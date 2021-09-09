Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Limoneira updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $278.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

