Limoneira’s (LMNR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

