Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,975 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $70,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Linde by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 48,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Linde by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.74. 14,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

