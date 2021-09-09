Linear (LINA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.75 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Linear has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $201.35 million and approximately $47.75 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00175212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.