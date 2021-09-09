LinkEye Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $359,687.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

