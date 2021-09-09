Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Cap of $53.75 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $53.75 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00011833 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00132756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00188238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.80 or 0.07358995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.01 or 1.00248962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00822378 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,732,021 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.