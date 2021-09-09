Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $95,664.06 and approximately $829.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,343.86 or 0.99965612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002189 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.