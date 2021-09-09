Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $829.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $95,664.06 and $829.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,343.86 or 0.99965612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002189 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

