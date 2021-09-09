Litecoin Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $179.24 or 0.00391759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and approximately $3.32 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.