Litentry (LIT) Price Hits $4.12

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Litentry has a market cap of $109.94 million and approximately $37.25 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00008774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litentry has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00169343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,655,201 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

