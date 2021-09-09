Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $95.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.60 million and the highest is $100.84 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $98.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $420.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $415.63 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $430.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

