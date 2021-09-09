Livenodes (LNO) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017427 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

