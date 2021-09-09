LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 3.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.46% of LKQ worth $68,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,971. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

