loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.61

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 468094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several research firms have commented on LDI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

