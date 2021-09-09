loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.61

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 468094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Several research firms have commented on LDI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.