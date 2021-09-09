LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $2,104.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.00660735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.74 or 0.01343848 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

