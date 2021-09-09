Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,542.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.86 or 0.07418736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $664.23 or 0.01427143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00390630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00127138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.27 or 0.00567807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.25 or 0.00565603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00337955 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

