Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $111.06 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $111.06 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00169251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044173 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

