Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches Market Cap of $34.79 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $34.79 million and approximately $2,847.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.57 or 0.00393197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.