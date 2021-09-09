Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 171.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $204.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

