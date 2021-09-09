LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $146.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.