LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LTC Properties worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

